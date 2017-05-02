  • Good Times and great Classic Hits
  • Listen on
on air
Weekdays 5:30-9am

Laurel, Gary & Mark

  • now playing:
    Good Times and great Classic..
     4KQ
  • Listen on
MENU
Win

Laurel's Lip Goss: Win Tickets To Hidden Figures Preview

This week in Laurel's Lip Goss – Win a double pass to the preview of Hidden Figures at Event Cinemas Carindale on February 15.
Win

Online Freebies: Win Tickets To See Gold The Movie

A riveting drama inspired by the true events of the ‘90s Bre-X Mineral Corporation scandal
Newsroom

IAC's Kris Smith Opens Up About Relationship With Ex Dannii

He and Dannii were together for four years
Entertainment

Bek And Ash Break MKR Record With This Menu Score

It was an historic score on MKR on Sunday night, but for all the wrong reasons.

connect with us

advertisement
Latest from 4KQ
Recently Published:
4KQ693 Social Feed
  • advertisement
  • Podcasts
    Laurel, Gary & Mark - 4KQ B...

    • Dr Luke Katahanas On The...

      31/01/2017

    • BOBBY ELLIOT - THE HOLLIES

      30/01/2017

    • Mark Got New Apple Headp...

      16/01/2017
    View All